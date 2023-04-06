Report: Suspect vehicle seen doing burnouts, hitting pedestrian before Ocean Blvd. arrests on video

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A newly-released incident report reveals what led up to two people being arrested at gunpoint along Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

The arrests were captured on video and went viral on TikTok.

It shows a blue Dodge Charger stopping behind a Myrtle Beach Police Department SUV around 6:45 p.m. Saturday along a packed Ocean Boulevard and then officers running up behind the car.

In the video, the three officers have what appear to guns and stun guns pointed at the car before they arrest the driver and passenger.

An incident report states that a Myrtle Beach police officer was on foot patrol in the area of Ocean Boulevard and Mr. Joe White Avenue when he saw the Charger doing burnouts.

The officer said he tried to conduct a traffic stop for careless operation, but the driver ignored the order and drove around the officer.

“I observed it drive southbound in the median of N. Ocean Blvd. at a high rate of speed. It then continued to head southbound and swiftly changed lanes into the northbound lane,” the incident report states.

The officer then heard over the radio that the Dodge Charger hit a pedestrian in the area of 9th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard, according to the police report.

The report went on to state that the pedestrian was trying to stop the car because it was driving in the wrong direction and her knee was slightly clipped by the car. She denied any medical attention.

Officers caught up to the Dodge Charger and made the arrests, according to the incident report.

While searching the car, officers said they found marijuana, fake IDs and the license plate on the car did not match, but instead belonged to a 2023 Chevy Camaro.

The driver, 20-year-old Lajiah Palmer, and the passenger, 19-year-old Chkarri Seburn, were taken into custody.

Palmer is charged with reckless driving, resisting arrest and plate use on another vehicle.

Seburn faces possession of a fake ID and simple possession of marijuana charges.

Lajiah Palmer, Chkarri Seburn (Myrtle Beach police)

