North Myrtle Beach offering new incentive to help recruit lifeguards for summer

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of North Myrtle Beach is actively looking for lifeguards while adding much-needed benefits.

For the first time this year since 2008, the city of North Myrtle Beach is adding seasonal housing for those who qualify to become lifeguards.

Beach Patrol Manager Monty Reed said the housing perk was much needed because of the struggle some lifeguards in the past had gone through when it comes to looking for affordable housing and inflation.

The seasonal housing can accommodate up to 80 lifeguards who need it. New lifeguards will only have to pay $600 for rent.

City staff is hoping that the low-cost housing incentive will increase the number of lifeguard applicants compared to last summer season.

“This is huge because there is no seasonal housing in North Myrtle Beach or on the Grand Strand,” Reed said.

On top of seasonal housing, the city of North Myrtle Beach also raised the starting pay for lifeguards to $16 per hour.

The city said last year the program had the lowest number of lifeguards on staff with just 45; which was a struggle since more visitors came to visit North Myrtle Beach.

“We have millions and millions. This is one of the busiest places on the east coast but we don’t have the population to be able to handle the influx of tourists,” Reed explained.

Reed aims to recruit 100 lifeguards to battle the busy tourist season this year so the beach can be safe for visitors and residents.

“Well we need bodies so the more bodies that we have out here the safer we can keep everybody and more eyes on the water is always better,” Reed said.

Those interested will need to meet the job requirements to qualify, such as being able to swim 500 meters in 10 minutes or less.

Reed said they’re already thinking ahead to next summer and hope to secure seasonal housing once again.

