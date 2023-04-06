Myrtle Beach police execute search warrant in neighborhood; investigation underway

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – People in one Myrtle Beach neighborhood may notice some added police presence in the area on Thursday afternoon.

Myrtle Beach police announced they are executing a search warrant in the 6500 block of Wildwood Trail, which is between 66th Avenue North and 67th Avenue North.

The details of the search warrant have not been released.

Police said the area is secure and officers will remain on the scene while the investigation continues.

