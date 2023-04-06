Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach police execute search warrant in neighborhood; investigation underway

Myrtle Beach Police Department
Myrtle Beach Police Department(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – People in one Myrtle Beach neighborhood may notice some added police presence in the area on Thursday afternoon.

Myrtle Beach police announced they are executing a search warrant in the 6500 block of Wildwood Trail, which is between 66th Avenue North and 67th Avenue North.

The details of the search warrant have not been released.

Police said the area is secure and officers will remain on the scene while the investigation continues.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Bittner
Documents: Myrtle Beach man accused of stealing nearly $1M from RV resort violated bond conditions
Baby boy safely surrendered to S.C. medical center, officials say
A TikTok video showing an arrest along a busy Ocean Boulevard over the weekend in Myrtle Beach...
Viral video shows arrests made at gunpoint on crowded Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach
Bears return to Carolina Forest neighborhood
Bears return to Carolina Forest neighborhood
Stephen smith exhumed
New video shows family’s perspective as Stephen Smith’s body was exhumed

Latest News

Randy Grainger
Jury finds man guilty in 2018 killings of father, son near Conway area
Lajiah Palmer, Chkarri Seburn
Report: Suspect vehicle seen doing burnouts, hitting pedestrian before Ocean Blvd. arrests on video
Jason Pope
Trial postponed for Florence DJ accused of human trafficking
David Earl Page
Judge sentences man who kidnapped, sexually assaulted, stabbed South of the Border employee