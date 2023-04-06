Myrtle Beach council members take first look at potential plans for Broadway streetscape

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - More changes could come to downtown Myrtle Beach streets that developers claim have been neglected for some time now.

The Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance along with developers have drafted 7 projects that could soon be seen down Broadway.

Leaders from the alliance said the street is in need of a facelift.

“You could have a sidewalk essentially come from the boardwalk through the old pavilion site to Broadway Street, go down Broadway Street, and connect to the Wither’s Swash,” said Jessica Wise, a Landscape Architect with SGA | NW.

Just one idea of several that if approved, could soon connect areas of Myrtle Beach together by means of a new sidewalk.

The seven potential projects were drafted with one goal, beautifying Broadway Street.

“Broadway street is a very important element to the downtown network and I just think that a little bit of love can go a long way,” said Wise. Some of the projects include new street lighting and painted crosswalks. Other projects include bringing in banners on street poles and even talks of new reverse parking.

The total cost is something some council members all agree on, but other projects are a different story.

“$150,000 compared to what we’ve spent thus far is a drop in the bucket if that will make Broadway and enhance Broadway and cause more activity and more businesses to step up,” said Councilman Mike Lowder.

“I hate backing out into traffic on Broadway, but I’m also not sure that I’m gonna be able to back in,” said Mayor Brenda Bethune. Developers said regardless of what exactly happens to the street, it’s overdue and overlooked when it comes to revitalization “Broadway Street is a really wonderful street,” said Wise. “It’s authentic, it’s got a lot of great people and a lot of good potential. I think that it’s the next big place next to the Arts and Innovation District.”

The next steps for organizers will be to partner with Myrtle Beach’s Public Works, and also construct designs for the list of new projects.

