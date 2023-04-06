Missing 62-year-old man with medical condition last seen outside Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are searching for a missing 62-year-old man with a medical condition.

HCPD says William Ray Griffith was last seen on April 1, near Old Bryan Drive outside of Myrtle Beach.

He is approximately 5′11″ and 150 pounds.

Griffith is considered endangered due to an ongoing medical condition.

Anyone with information about Griffith’s whereabouts is asked to call HCPD via dispatch at 843-248-1520.

