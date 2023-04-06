MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Marlboro County man is in custody on drug trafficking charges after a weeks-long Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

Members of MCSO’s Tactical Narcotics Team (TNT) spent weeks investigating and gathering intel on Melvin “Mel” Henderson before serving a warrant to search his room at Williams Motel on Highway 15 in Bennettsville.

There, investigators found 25 grams of crack cocaine, scales, a handgun and over $4,100 in cash.

Marlboro County man charged after weeks-long drug trafficking investigation (Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

Henderson is charged with trafficking crack cocaine and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Investigator Clay Anderson of the Criminal Investigations Division led the operation.

Henderson is held at the Marlboro County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.