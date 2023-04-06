Caught on camera: Tranquilized bear falls from tree in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials worked to capture a black bear near downtown Spartanburg on Thursday.

The black bear was spotted in a tree in front of First Presbyterian Church on East Main Street around 10:25 a.m. A Spartanburg native and nature enthusiast was walking by when he heard a noise in the tree.

He said he had to pinch himself to believe what he was seeing. He was able to flag down a nearby officer with the Spartanburg Police Department who was patrolling the area. Firefighters were called to the scene.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) also responded and helped tranquilize the bear.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., the darted bear fell from the tree and was moved by officials to a DNR truck. Crews on the scene said he will be relocated to a sanctuary.

East Main Street near Chestnut Street was blocked off during the incident, which attracted a crowd of spectators.

