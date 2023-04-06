Jury finds man guilty in 2018 killings of father, son near Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County man was found guilty on all charges in connection to the shooting deaths of a father and son.

The jury deliberated for a couple of hours before convicting 53-year-old Randy Grainger of killing Robert and Robbie Ford.

The two were found shot in the front yard of their home back in August 2018.

It wasn’t until two years later that police arrested Grainger, along with Samantha Rabon and Teresa Martin.

Rabon, who was the daughter and half sister of the victims, is also charged with their murders. She has not gone to trial yet.

Samantha Rabon, Theresa Martin (Source: JRLDC)

During the trial, the prosecution said that inheritance money was the motive behind the killings.

Martin, a co-defendant in the case, testified for the prosecution after already pleading guilty to accessory after the fact.

She testified that she dropped Grainger off at the victim’s home because he claimed he needed to fix their washer and dryer. She said he then called her to pick him up from the same location and claimed he told her he ‘took care of Rabon’s father and brother.’

Martin also testified that Rabon promised Grainger $20,000 if he killed her father and half brother.

Grainger was also found guilty of third-degree arson after he took the victim’s car and burned it. He was also convicted of possessing a weapon.

The judge sentenced Grainger to life in prison without parole on both of the murders.

