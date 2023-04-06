Submit a Tip
Judge sentences man who kidnapped, sexually assaulted, stabbed South of the Border employee

David Earl Page
David Earl Page(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A Robeson County man will spend over two decades in federal prison for kidnapping, sexually assaulting a stabbing a woman.

A judge sentenced 54-year-old David Page of Maxton on Wednesday to 293 months, or just over 24 years, after he pleaded guilty back in January.

Court documents show on March 11, 2021 a woman, who had multiple stab wounds, approached a Robeson County sheriff’s deputy.

She said while she was working at South of the Border in Dillon, she was approached by Page while on her smoke break. The victim said he put a knife to her throat and forced her into her car.

Page then drove to Rowland where he tied her hands and feet with a sheet.

He drove down some rural roads where he then stopped, forced her out of the car and sexually assaulted her.

The victim said she tried to escape, but Page grabbed her by the hair, beat her and stabbed her with a knife.

He then forced her back into the car and drove around to different convenience stores in order to buy different items, which was captured on surveillance.

Documents show Page let the victim drive and that’s when he got out of the car and left.

Authorities said Page has a history of committing armed robberies and is a career offender.

The ATF, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and Dillon County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, while Assistant U.S. Attorney Chad Rhodes prosecuted it.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

