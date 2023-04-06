Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County Planning Commission recommends approval for rezoning Postal Way development project

Horry County Planning Commission is looking at the possibility of bringing both residential...
Horry County Planning Commission is looking at the possibility of bringing both residential and commercial units to Postal Way in Carolina Forest.(WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A major mixed-use development proposal is one step closer to reality as it heads to Horry County Council after having rezoning approved by the Planning Commission.

Thursday evening, the Horry County Planning Commission held a public hearing for the development rezoning request, which could add over 1,000 homes to the Carolina Forest area. The project would also have room for businesses, representatives for the project described the plans as a “Market Common-style” development.

While the staff and commission voted unanimously in favor to send the rezoning request to Horry County Council, community members spoke out against the rezoning.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Horry County leaders talk plans for Postal Way development funded by ‘private money’

Carolina Forest resident, Cherie Reid said she sees a pattern of developers purchasing land in the area that is zoned one way and requesting to re-zone to allow for more people in the same amount of space causing a denser population.

Reid said has a domino effect and decreases the quality of life because it strains first responders and schools in the area.

Development representative Felix Pitts said the rezoning request would take the current Highway Commercial (HC) & Limited Industrial (LI) to Planned Development (PDD) which is considered a “less intense” zoning.

However another concerned Carolina Forest resident said with the growth of population Carolina Forest has already seen, the community needs the commercial development zones to support the growth instead of bringing in more residents.

Ultimately, the planning commission recommended approval and the rezoning request will be sent to Horry County Council for the first of three readings.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Bittner
Documents: Myrtle Beach man accused of stealing nearly $1M from RV resort violated bond conditions
Baby boy safely surrendered to S.C. medical center, officials say
A TikTok video showing an arrest along a busy Ocean Boulevard over the weekend in Myrtle Beach...
Viral video shows arrests made at gunpoint on crowded Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach
Bears return to Carolina Forest neighborhood
Bears return to Carolina Forest neighborhood
Stephen smith exhumed
New video shows family’s perspective as Stephen Smith’s body was exhumed

Latest News

.
South Strand food pantry grateful for community donations to empty shelves
beach
Over 10 feet long, 500 lb. white shark washes ashore in North Myrtle Beach
Jason Pope
Trial postponed for Florence DJ accused of human trafficking
.
Robeson Community College gives students real life scenario training