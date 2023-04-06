Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coastal Carolina spring football game canceled over weather concerns

Heavy rainfall and inclement weather expected all day on Saturday
CCU Football Media Day
CCU Football Media Day
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Coastal Carolina spring football game scheduled for Saturday is canceled due to an unseasonably cold and wet Saturday forecast.

Periods of light to moderate rain will fall off and on throughout the day with soaking rain likely at times. Off and on rain will continue through Saturday night with chilly temperatures in the 40s to near 50 continuing.

CCU said the decision to cancel the spring game was made in the interest of fan and student-athlete safety.

“We are extremely disappointed that we will not be able to play on the “Surf Turf” in Brooks Stadium in front of Teal Nation,” said first-year head coach Tim Beck. “However, due to the impending inclement weather on Saturday, we made the decision to cancel the 2023 Spring Game for the safety of our student-athletes, families, and fans. We cannot wait to see you for the home opener on Sept. 9th in a packed-out Brooks Stadium. Chants Up!”

For more information on CCU football, click here.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Bittner
Documents: Myrtle Beach man accused of stealing nearly $1M from RV resort violated bond conditions
Baby boy safely surrendered to S.C. medical center, officials say
A TikTok video showing an arrest along a busy Ocean Boulevard over the weekend in Myrtle Beach...
Viral video shows arrests made at gunpoint on crowded Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach
Bears return to Carolina Forest neighborhood
Bears return to Carolina Forest neighborhood
Stephen smith exhumed
New video shows family’s perspective as Stephen Smith’s body was exhumed

Latest News

Republicans have scheduled a news conference Thursday to discuss the bills.
Bills placing restrictions on transgender student-athletes in N.C. introduced
Darlington Raceway.
Darlington Raceway, NASCAR star team up with troopers to promote highway safety
Tiger Woods practices at Augusta National Golf Club on April 2, 2023.
WATCH: Tiger Woods arrives at Augusta National Golf Club
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston shoots a 3-pointer against Auburn during the first half of...
Gamecocks’ Aliyah Boston declares for the WNBA Draft