Coastal Carolina spring football game canceled over weather concerns

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Coastal Carolina spring football game scheduled for Saturday is canceled due to an unseasonably cold and wet Saturday forecast.

Periods of light to moderate rain will fall off and on throughout the day with soaking rain likely at times. Off and on rain will continue through Saturday night with chilly temperatures in the 40s to near 50 continuing.

CCU said the decision to cancel the spring game was made in the interest of fan and student-athlete safety.

“We are extremely disappointed that we will not be able to play on the “Surf Turf” in Brooks Stadium in front of Teal Nation,” said first-year head coach Tim Beck. “However, due to the impending inclement weather on Saturday, we made the decision to cancel the 2023 Spring Game for the safety of our student-athletes, families, and fans. We cannot wait to see you for the home opener on Sept. 9th in a packed-out Brooks Stadium. Chants Up!”

