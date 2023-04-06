Carolina Forest community welcomes new Catholic church during Holy Week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - During what is considered the most important week in Catholicism, Holy Week, the announcement of a new church in Carolina Forest.

The Pier Giorgio Frassati Catholic Church, officially erected by Bishop Jacques Fabre-Jeune during Palm Sunday mass, will be built on the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School property.

“For the office of Pastor, I now commend to you Father David Nerbun as your new Pastor,” said Fabre-Jeune during the official proclamation.

Nerbun officially founded the church two years ago and decided to name it after Pier Giorgio Frassati.

“He was neither a priest, a religious, a missionary, a pope, or a worker of great miracles. He was a layman studying mining engineering and loved political activity,” said Nerbun.

Frassati lived in Italy from 1901 until his death from polio in 1925. It is believed he contracted the disease while helping the poor and sick in Italy.

“It was one of the things among many that triggered me to reflect more upon his life and the fact that he died from not having a vaccine,” said Nerbun.

The church was founded during the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw a loss of life in the tens of thousands.

“So many people around the world were dying at the time, the church was shut down too in many ways for a couple months,” said Nerbun.

In July 2020, the first mass was held inside the school, with just about 90 parishioners. That number has grown since then.

“We now have around 900 a weekend between the four masses that we have there,” said Nerbun.

Devout Catholic, Bev Cashdollar said she is happy to officially have a church in the neighborhood.

“We belong to our other parish, we moved down about 19 years ago and we belonged to our other parish 16 years and when I heard that this was opening closer to home, I love it,” said Cashdollar.

She joined a couple of hundred people for the mass on Palm Sunday for the official announcement.

“The entire community is extremely proud of what has transpired in a little over two years, it has grown and nobody anticipated this. To do it on Palm Sunday and to have the bishop come and do it for us, we’re very very happy,” said Bill Trimble, parishioner.

Kelly Blake, principal at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School is also excited about the Church project. She said in the seven years the school has been around, there has been a need for a bigger space to gather. The Church project includes a community center.

“We own a lot of the land that surrounds the school and we are anxious to continue to grow our community, in student enrollments as well as programs we can offer,” said Blake.

Exact start dates have not been released as the project will be in phases. The church is also working on funding the projects. You can get more information by visiting their website.

