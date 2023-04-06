Beautiful Thursday, gloomy forecast expected for Easter weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re in store for one more lovely day before clouds increase and our forecast goes downhill for Easter weekend.

TODAY

It’s a mild morning as you step out the door to begin the day. While skies are clear now, clouds will increase throughout the day, leading to partly cloudy skies this afternoon.

Highs will climb into the 70s and 80s today. It should be a great day of sunshine before clouds thicken up. (WMBF)

High temperatures will remain warm today. Afternoon readings will climb into the middle & upper 70s at the beach and into the middle 80s inland. Cloud cover will thicken up this evening and into the overnight hours ahead of our gloomy Easter weekend. If you plan on heading to a Pelicans game, tonight is the night to go! There’s no rain in the forecast for opening night.

Opening night looks great for the Pelicans tonight. (WMBF)

EASTER WEEKEND FORECAST

The changes for the weekend begin on Good Friday as a cold front drops through the area from north to south through the day. Temperatures will climb into the lower 70s by the middle of the day, but then will begin to drop through the afternoon and into the evening and the cold front moves through. The warmest part of the day on Friday will be around lunch.

Highs on Friday will happen midday. Temperatures will fall through the afternoon & evening. (WMBF)

Skies will turn mostly cloudy through the day with increasing chances of a few showers by the afternoon and evening. The best rain chances on Friday will be inland, before moisture moves into the region for a widespread soaking rain on Saturday.

Rain chances increase starting on Friday with a 40% chance of rain inland. Near the beaches, those rain chances are at 30%. (WMBF)

Cooler air will continue to funnel into the area on breezy northeast winds Friday night and into Saturday. At the same time, moisture will begin streaming into the area from the south. The result will be an unseasonably cold and wet Saturday forecast. After starting the day in the upper 40s to near 50, temperatures will only climb a few degrees into the lower to middle 50s by Saturday afternoon.

The best rain chances will be on Saturday. Everyone will see the rain through the day with a 100% chance of rain. (WMBF)

Periods of light to moderate rain will fall off and on through the day with soaking rain likely at times. Off and on rain will continue through Saturday night with chilly temperatures in the 40s to near 50 continuing.

Easter Sunday will start off with lingering mist and drizzle and light rain that slowly tapers off through the day. The latest model data this morning keeps the rain chances around through at least the first half of the day. A few breaks in those showers should arrive by the afternoon plans on Sunday. We will still remain cloudy Sunday afternoon with highs in the lower 60s.

It's a gross Easter weekend. (WMBF)

