DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person is dead after being hit by an SUV from behind just north of Darlington.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers say the person killed was walking on West Smith Avenue near Highway 52.

SCHP says the driver will not face any charges.

