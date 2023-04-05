Submit a Tip
Several Lake City streets under boil water advisory following fire hydrant replacement

Crews replace a defective hydrant on Palm Circle on Tuesday.
Crews replace a defective hydrant on Palm Circle on Tuesday.(Source: Lake City)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – Some Lake City residents are under a boil water advisory after crews replaced a fire hydrant.

The water was shut off for several hours on Tuesday while crews removed a defective hydrant on Palm Circle and replaced it with a new one that includes a water cut-off valve.

“The valve means we don’t have to shut off water to the neighborhood should the hydrant need maintenance in the future,” said Sterling Mallette, crew chief of the team responsible for the upkeep and replacement of the city’s water and sewer lines.

The boil water advisory impacts the following streets:

  • E. Claff Circle
  • E. Village Road
  • London Avenue
  • Graham Road
  • Palm Circle
  • Maple Drive

The old hydrant, which was originally installed in 1969, was marked for replacement after failing the flow test.

Lake City Fire Chief Randy Driggers explained that flow testing examines the rate of water flowing when the hydrant is open and an inspection is performed every three years.

Inspections are also done every year on every city fire hydrant.

The city of Lake City explained that additional fire hydrants are scheduled for replacement in the coming months and residents will be updated on water shut-off and boil water advisories.

