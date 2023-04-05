Sen. Graham says indictments created ‘firestorm’ of support for Trump

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Senator Lindsey Graham held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon backing former President Donald Trump after he was arraigned on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Graham spoke at the South Carolina Republican Party Headquarters in Columbia, saying he believes the charges against Trump are “legally unsound and politically motivated.” Trump is accused of giving $130,000 in “hush money” to porn actress Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 election.

Daniels along with Playboy model Karen McDougal have said they had affairs with Trump. A doorman at Trump Tower has also made allegations about a child he claims Trump had out of wedlock. The District Attorney said Trump paid all three off.

“It’s not just about one payment,” Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg said after Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday. “It is 34 false statements and business records that were concealing criminal conduct.”

Graham said he is working with Governor Henry McMaster to spearhead a reelection campaign for Trump in South Carolina and believes the District Attorney has created a “firestorm” of support for him.

Trump’s campaign has already started rolling out t-shirts bearing a fake mugshot for the former president and the words “not guilty.”

“He is stronger today than he was yesterday,” Graham said. “Even those who don’t like Trump see this as a politically motivated prosecution.”

A survey conducted by the South Carolina Policy Council in January indicated that more than half of South Carolina voters think the nation would be better off if neither Joe Biden nor Donald Trump are elected in 2024.

“The road to the White House runs through South Carolina,” Graham said. “And the actions of the Manhattan D.A. made the road a lot wider for President Trump.”

