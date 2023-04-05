Submit a Tip
‘Saturday Night Fever’ suit up for auction

John Travolta's white "Saturday Night Fever" suit is up for auction.
John Travolta's white "Saturday Night Fever" suit is up for auction.(Julien's Auctions via CNN Newsourc)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT
(CNN) - John Travolta’s iconic suit from “Saturday Night Fever” is up for auction.

Fans of the classic ‘70s film have the chance to grab the piece of pop culture history later this month.

In the 1977 dance drama, Travolta played a young Italian American from Brooklyn who escapes the realities of his life by dominating the dance floor at the local disco.

The hit movie helped to popularize disco music around the world.

Travolta received a Best Actor Oscar nomination for his role.

The white three-piece suit worn by Travolta in the movie is expected to fetch up to $200,000 when it goes under the hammer.

It will be part of the “Hollywood: Classic & Contemporary” sale organized by Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies in California between April 22 and April 23.

