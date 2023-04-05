‘Protect yourself’: Market Common jeweler opens up about defending store during attempted robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Market Common jeweler said his security camera helped him prepare for when an attempted robbery suspect came into his store.

Back in February, the suspect went into Jacob the Jeweler on Hackler Street. But instead of getting away with jewelry, police said he got away with some bullet wounds after the store owner opened fire at the suspect.

RELATED COVERAGE:

For the first time since the shooting, the jewelry store owner, Jacob Medina, talked about what happened that day and how having a gun inside the store might have saved his life.

Jacob explained it’s one of those situations all jewelers prepare for but hope it will never happen to them.

“He could’ve shot us all and we could have died that day,” said Jacob Medina.

In the security video, the robbery suspect can be seen walking into the store.

Jacob said the suspect pointed his gun at him and demanded the Rolex watches. Jacob said he saw the man approaching the store on his security system with the gun in his hand, which gave him seconds to prepare and shoot the suspect several times.

“Fortunately, I was able to defend myself,” said Medina.

He said in his 20 years as a jeweler he’s always had a gun either on him or in the store and was able to give police as much security video as they needed to see showing he acted in self-defense.

“You can’t change the world, but you can do what you can to protect yourself,” Medina said.

Police identified the suspect as 33-year-old Michael Perez who was denied bond and remains behind bars at J Reuben Long detention Center. If he’s convicted, he could face up to 30 years in prison for armed robbery.

Michael Perez, 33, of Myrtle Beach appeared through video at the municipal court for a bond hearing on Monday. (Source: WMBF News)

Jacob said he knows justice will be served and has been overwhelmed by the support of the community.

“It meant the world to us, knowing people were in our corner,” said Medina.

Since the shooting, the store has changed locations. Jacob explained it had nothing to do with the attempted robbery, but rather they just needed more room to grow.

Some of the new safety features at the new location include plenty of security cameras around every square inch of this building, both inside and out. He also said customers can’t just walk into the store, they must be buzzed in by an employee.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.