New video shows family’s perspective as Stephen Smith’s body was exhumed

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Stephen Smith’s body was exhumed over the weekend for a second autopsy, and loved ones gathered with his family for support throughout the process.

Smith was exhumed after his family started a GoFundMe campaign to have him independently exhumed and examined to try and find answers regarding his death. Smith was found dead on the side of a Hampton County road in 2015, and initial reports indicated that he was the victim of a hit-and-run. However, the cause and circumstances of the 19-year-old’s mysterious death have been debated, even among law enforcement agencies.

SLED confirmed in late March that they are now considering Smith’s death a homicide.

A new video shared by his mother, Sandy Smith, shows Smith’s family watching the exhuming process closely. The family’s attorney described the day as a solemn and bittersweet time for them.

Here is the video I have been trying to upload on Stephen Smith’s Exhumation. EB pic.twitter.com/0pScm5weWf — Eric Bland (@TheEricBland) April 3, 2023

After Smith was exhumed, his family’s attorney announced that they were allocating $35,000 from the funds raised through the campaign to a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for Smith’s death.

