McMaster, NASCAR star Ross Chastain team up with troopers to promote highway safety

Gov. Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster are holding a press conference with Darlington Raceway and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Engines will be revving up at the governor’s mansion on Wednesday afternoon.

Gov. Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will hold a press conference with Darlington Raceway and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

They will be joined by NASCAR Cup Series star Ross Chastain to announce a new initiative ahead of the big race in May.

The Official Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway will celebrate NASCAR’s 75 Anniversary.

The Goodyear 400 takes place on Sunday, May 14.

