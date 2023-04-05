Submit a Tip
Marlboro County school bus involved in early-morning crash

School bus
School bus(WEEK)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Marlboro County school bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

The bus accident happened on Brush Bay Road and Holly Street, according to Marlboro County Schools Public Information Officer LaKeisha Jenkins-Cribb.

Students were on the bus at the time; however, Jenkins-Cribb said no one was injured.

“Our district registered nurses checked all the students that were on the bus,” Jenkins-Cribb said. “No one was hurt, including the bus driver. All parents of the students were notified. The district has taken the necessary precautions to ensure that the safety of our students is our top priority.”

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

WMBF News contacted SCHP and is waiting for additional information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

