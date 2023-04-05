Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man accused of killing girlfriend because she was ‘nagging’ him, police say

Timothy Staufenbeil, 48, is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the back of the head in...
Timothy Staufenbeil, 48, is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the back of the head in Arizona.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - An Arizona man is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting his girlfriend.

KPHO reports that officers were called to a home in Mesa Tuesday afternoon regarding a shooting.

Police said 48-year-old Timothy Staufenbeil reported that he was cleaning his gun when he accidentally shot his girlfriend. First responders found a woman sitting on a couch inside the home dead from a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

During an interview with investigators, Staufenbeil reportedly changed his story about what happened.

Staufenbeil told investigators he came home that day and saw his girlfriend sitting on the couch holding a gun to her head. He rushed toward her to take the gun away, but it went off.

However, according to court documents, Staufenbeil admitted to a friend that the woman had been “nagging him and carrying on for a couple of days” so he got up and shot her in the back of the head while she was sitting on the couch.

Police said this friend also reached out to them and said Staufenbeil was talking about killing himself.

Officers recovered a handgun from the kitchen and a single shell casing near the woman’s body. Staufenbeil was booked for second-degree murder.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A TikTok video showing an arrest along a busy Ocean Boulevard over the weekend in Myrtle Beach...
Viral video shows arrests made at gunpoint on crowded Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach
KC Johnson, William Hicks
Police: Remains found in Georgia are missing N.C. woman; Myrtle Beach man charged in case
Best of the Grand Strand
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH CHURCH VANDALIZED
‘If they were in front of me now, I’d pray with them’: North Myrtle Beach church vandalized
The sheriff's office said a death investigation is underway after a body was found in the...
Body discovered in Lumber River in Robeson County; investigation underway

Latest News

.
FIRST ALERT: Can weather affect your joint pain?
.
Robeson Community College gives students real life scenario training
.
Day 2: Witnesses testify in Conway area double murder trial
.
Paper Thin: Is S.C.’s system falling short when it comes to penalties, protections in domestic violence situations?
.
Market Common jeweler installs new safety measures, moves following attempted robbery