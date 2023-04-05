Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County recognized as 2022 ‘Fire Safe Community’

Horry County recognized as 2022 ‘Fire Safe Community”
Horry County recognized as 2022 ‘Fire Safe Community”(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue was recently named a “Fire Safe Community” by the South Carolina State Firefighters’ Association.

“What we have here in Horry County, is a collection of fire-rescue organizations that take the safety of our residents and guests seriously with community risk reduction efforts as a top priority,” HCFR said in a statement.

HCFR’s Community Risk Reduction Team is led by Investigators Rice and Dorio under Assistant Chief Nugent, with dozens of personnel who organize and attend events to help increase fire safety and reduce hazards for our region.

“Our robust smoke alarm program, full public education event calendar and frequent use of our new Community Risk Reduction Trailer are just a few ways every member representing HCFR seeks to make our community safer,” HCFR said.

Horry County was also recognized as a “Fire Safe Community” in 2021.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A TikTok video showing an arrest along a busy Ocean Boulevard over the weekend in Myrtle Beach...
Viral video shows arrests made at gunpoint on crowded Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach
KC Johnson, William Hicks
Police: Remains found in Georgia are missing N.C. woman; Myrtle Beach man charged in case
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH CHURCH VANDALIZED
‘If they were in front of me now, I’d pray with them’: North Myrtle Beach church vandalized
The sheriff's office said a death investigation is underway after a body was found in the...
Body discovered in Lumber River in Robeson County; investigation underway
Best of the Grand Strand

Latest News

Winna's Kitchen
Dining with Dockery: Winna’s Kitchen
Crews replace a defective hydrant on Palm Circle on Tuesday.
Several Lake City streets under boil water advisory following fire hydrant replacement
Authorities say Leticia Stauch, Gannon Stauch's stepmother, is charged with murder in...
WATCH LIVE: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of her stepson Gannon Stauch
Tricia Cotham sat down with WBTV on Tuesday
Charlotte-area lawmaker switches parties, giving Republicans a supermajority