Horry County recognized as 2022 ‘Fire Safe Community”

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue was recently named a “Fire Safe Community” by the South Carolina State Firefighters’ Association.

“What we have here in Horry County, is a collection of fire-rescue organizations that take the safety of our residents and guests seriously with community risk reduction efforts as a top priority,” HCFR said in a statement.

HCFR’s Community Risk Reduction Team is led by Investigators Rice and Dorio under Assistant Chief Nugent, with dozens of personnel who organize and attend events to help increase fire safety and reduce hazards for our region.

“Our robust smoke alarm program, full public education event calendar and frequent use of our new Community Risk Reduction Trailer are just a few ways every member representing HCFR seeks to make our community safer,” HCFR said.

Horry County was also recognized as a “Fire Safe Community” in 2021.

