FIRST ALERT: Beautiful day ahead, gross Easter weekend ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our spring warmth builds over the next two days before changes arrive for the upcoming Easter weekend.

TODAY

A few areas of patchy dense fog will be around this morning. If you typically encounter fog on your morning drive, expect to see it around this morning. This will not be a widespread issue but will cause a few slow downs through the morning commute.

A few areas of fog will be around this morning, but it shouldn't slow you down too much. (WMBF)

The fog will lift out of here quickly this morning and give way to plenty of sunshine and warmth. Today is the perfect day for those beach plans. If it’s not the beach, you can find some time to get outside. Highs will climb into the mid 70s for the beaches with the mid 80s inland.

It's a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine on tap this afternoon. (WMBF)

END OF THE WORK WEEK

Clouds will increase throughout the day on Thursday, but we will still remain warm. High temperatures will be similar to what we see today with the mid 70s for the Grand Strand and the mid 80s for inland areas. Look for more clouds to be around by Thursday afternoon but rain won’t become a big issue until Friday.

Highs will fall into the lower 70s on Friday as the clouds thicken up and the showers move in. (WMBF)

The approaching cold front will move into the area late on Friday. The latest data continues to suggest a slower start to the rain, keeping a good chunk of Friday dry. Overcast skies will keep temperatures in the lower 70s for both the beaches and inland areas. Look for some showers to arrive on and off throughout the day. The best chances for the Grand Strand will come in the afternoon and evening hours.

An approaching cold front will increase showers throughout the day on Friday. (WMBF)

WEEKEND FORECAST

We’re in for multiple rounds of showers this weekend, especially on Saturday. Be prepared for downpours starting early in the morning and lasting through most of the day. Plus, northerly winds will bring in cooler weather, keeping temperatures in the mid-50s. It’s going to be a cool, damp and dreary Saturday. Rain chances remain at 80%.

Saturday is going to be gross. (WMBF)

As we head into Easter morning, we’ll continue to see the rain. Rain showers will linger through the first half of the day before we begin to see some breaks by the middle of the day and into the afternoon. There should be some dry time through the afternoon as temperatures bounce back into the lower 60s. Unfortunately, those sunrise services or your commute to church will be wet ones. Plan on taking your Easter photos indoors this year.

Saturday is the worst day of the weekend with even showers likely for the first half of Easter. (WMBF)

