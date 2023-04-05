Documents: Myrtle Beach man accused of stealing nearly $1M from RV resort violated bond conditions

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach man accused of stealing nearly $1 million from a well-known RV resort is back in jail.

U.S. Marshals arrested Troy Bittner on Wednesday after authorities said he violated his bond.

He was given a $20,000 bond following his first arrest in September 2022 but under several conditions. According to federal documents, Bittner didn’t abide by some of those conditions.

Court documents show that Bittner failed to refrain from using illegal drugs, submit to random drug testing and failed to comply with the location monitoring program.

A federal grand jury indicted Bittner in September 2022 on five counts of wire fraud charges.

The indictment claims that while he was a manager at Carolina Pines RV Resort, Bittner used his access to the company’s credit card reservation system to commit wire fraud.

According to the indictment, much of the wire fraud happened during the COVID-19 pandemic when it was common for people to cancel their reservations.

The indictment shows that even though certain guests stayed at Carolina Pines, Bittner would use the electronic payment system to initiate a refund as if those guests had canceled their reservations. Instead of directing the refunds to the credit cards on file, Bittner would instead issue the refunds to his own personal credit cards, according to federal court documents.

Over the course of 26 months, Bittner received over $867,000 in fraudulent refunds, according to the indictment.

A hearing is scheduled for Thursday at the federal courthouse in Florence to discuss Bittner’s bond revocation.

