Dining with Dockery: Winna’s Kitchen

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Winna’s Kitchen is back open and we couldn’t be more excited. Many of you messaged us to go back to Winna’s and try out some of the new menu items, so we did!

If you missed the very first time we went to Winna’s you can watch it here. This is a staple and Andrew says it’s one of his favorite places to eat!

Winna’s Kitchen is known to have “relaxed, elevated, comfort food” and offers a seasonal menu that is out of this world, plus includes some regular favorites from the locals.

The menu features specialties, sweet, savory and sandwiches that you must try! For a look at their menu, you can visit the website here.

In the full video above, you can watch Andrew try out some of the new menu items.

Winna’s Kitchen is located at 819 Main Street.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.