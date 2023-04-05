Brown Bradley Promenade Concert Series Presents: Dmytro Choni

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dmytro Choni was born in Kyiv, Ukraine, and began his piano lessons at the age of four.

As a prize winner of 20 international prestigious competitions, Dmytro has already made a name for himself stage.

He is the recipient of the 1st Prize and the Gold Medal in Piano Competition (Spain, 2018) as well as a laureate of the Leeds (Great Britain, 2021).

This year, he won the bronze medal at the Clyburn International Piano Competition which he stated was “nothing else but my dream”.

Dmytro’s debut album was released by Naxos in 2020; it received a “Supersonic Award” from Pizzicato and was highly acclaimed by the international critics, one raving he “could be one of the 21st century’s most outstanding pianists.”

You can catch him in concert at the First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach, April 14th!

