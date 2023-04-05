Bills for speedy adoptions pass S.C. House, head to Senate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The state House passed five bills Wednesday aimed at speeding up the adoption process.

The bills passed out of the House include:

H.3553 , which eliminates the 90-day waiting period for adoptions.

H.3554 , which allows family court judges the ability to waive pre- and post-adoption report requirements in adoption proceedings.

H.3555 , which is an effort to speed up adoptions and permanent placement of children that have been placed in SCDSS custody.

H.3556 , which modifies existing law to allow permanency planning hearings to also include termination of parental rights determinations at the same time, in the event an infant has been voluntarily surrendered with a safe haven.

H.3558, which relates to family placement of minors under emergency protective custody, requires a safety plan for the child as well as monitoring requirements before a child is placed outside of their home.

House Speaker Murrell Smith (District 67- Sumter) issued the following statement after the South Carolina House of Representatives passed a collection of five adoption-related bills, all of which he sponsored.

“Today, the House passed a package of bills relating to adoption that have been a priority of mine since the beginning of my time as Speaker of the House. Reform in this area has been desperately needed, not to mention a long time coming, and I am proud of the efforts made today to make adoptions in South Carolina less burdensome while maintaining safety and integrity in the process.”

