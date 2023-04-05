Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Bills for speedy adoptions pass S.C. House, head to Senate

child adoption generic
child adoption generic(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The state House passed five bills Wednesday aimed at speeding up the adoption process.

The bills passed out of the House include:

  • H.3553, which eliminates the 90-day waiting period for adoptions.
  • H.3554, which allows family court judges the ability to waive pre- and post-adoption report requirements in adoption proceedings.
  • H.3555, which is an effort to speed up adoptions and permanent placement of children that have been placed in SCDSS custody.
  • H.3556, which modifies existing law to allow permanency planning hearings to also include termination of parental rights determinations at the same time, in the event an infant has been voluntarily surrendered with a safe haven.
  • H.3558, which relates to family placement of minors under emergency protective custody, requires a safety plan for the child as well as monitoring requirements before a child is placed outside of their home.

House Speaker Murrell Smith (District 67- Sumter) issued the following statement after the South Carolina House of Representatives passed a collection of five adoption-related bills, all of which he sponsored.

“Today, the House passed a package of bills relating to adoption that have been a priority of mine since the beginning of my time as Speaker of the House. Reform in this area has been desperately needed, not to mention a long time coming, and I am proud of the efforts made today to make adoptions in South Carolina less burdensome while maintaining safety and integrity in the process.”

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A TikTok video showing an arrest along a busy Ocean Boulevard over the weekend in Myrtle Beach...
Viral video shows arrests made at gunpoint on crowded Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach
KC Johnson, William Hicks
Police: Remains found in Georgia are missing N.C. woman; Myrtle Beach man charged in case
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH CHURCH VANDALIZED
‘If they were in front of me now, I’d pray with them’: North Myrtle Beach church vandalized
The sheriff's office said a death investigation is underway after a body was found in the...
Body discovered in Lumber River in Robeson County; investigation underway
Best of the Grand Strand

Latest News

Bears return to Carolina Forest neighborhood
School bus
Marlboro County school bus involved in early-morning crash
Letecia Stauch on the left, Gannon Stauch on the right. Letecia is suspected of murdering her...
WATCH LIVE: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of her stepson Gannon Stauch
Baby boy safely surrendered to S.C. medical center, officials say