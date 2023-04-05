Bears return to Carolina Forest neighborhood
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Bears have returned to The Farm neighborhood in Carolina Forest.
WMBF viewer Nancy sent us a photo and video from The Farm in Carolina Forest.
This isn’t the first time residents have seen bears.
The sightings are relatively common in Carolina Forest neighborhoods.
A mama bear was spotted protecting her cubs on Mills Street in Carolina Forest a few years ago.
