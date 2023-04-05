Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Bears return to Carolina Forest neighborhood

Bears have returned to The Farm neighborhood in Carolina Forest.
By S.E. Jenkins
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Bears have returned to The Farm neighborhood in Carolina Forest.

WMBF viewer Nancy sent us a photo and video from The Farm in Carolina Forest.

This isn’t the first time residents have seen bears.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | ‘We don’t mind it’: Carolina Forest neighborhood sees uptick in bear sightings

The sightings are relatively common in Carolina Forest neighborhoods.

A mama bear was spotted protecting her cubs on Mills Street in Carolina Forest a few years ago.

