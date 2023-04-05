Baby boy safely surrendered to S.C. medical center, officials say

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A baby boy was safely surrendered in South Carolina, according to the state’s Department of Social Services (DSS).

The agency said the baby was born on April 1 and weighed five pounds, 14.5 ounces.

The newborn was surrendered at the Summerville Medical Center in Dorchester County under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.

Daniel’s Law provides a safe and legal option to surrender babies up to 60 days old at designated locations, such as a hospital, fire station or church.

MORE INFORMATION | Daniel’s Law

The Dorchester DSS took custody of the newborn and has been placed in a foster home.

A permanency planning hearing will be held on May 11.

For more information on the hearing, you’re asked to contact the Dorchester County Family Court at 843-832-0360 or the Dorchester County DSS office at 843-821-0444.

