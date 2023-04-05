2 teens arrested in deadly shooting of 16-year-old in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Two teens have been arrested Tuesday in Robeson County following an investigation into the death of a 16-year-old Lumberton teenager.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Deputies: 16-year-old killed in Robeson County shooting

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two 15-year-old teens were taken into custody Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Triston Chavis.

Chavis was found dead on March 25 after deputies were called to the scene of a shooting on Sonya Drive in Maxton.

Both teens now face charges including first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy.

The teens are being held at the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100

