Viral video shows arrests made at gunpoint on crowded Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach

A video of two people’s arrest on Ocean Boulevard over the weekend is going viral on social media. (Source: Rex Poplin)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A video of two people’s arrest on Ocean Boulevard over the weekend is going viral on social media.

The TikTok video taken by Rex Poplin shows a Dodge Charger driving along Ocean Boulevard just before 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

“He’s literally running from the cops,” is heard in the TikTok video.

**NOTE: We have taken the sound off of the video due to profanity being used throughout the video**

The car then stops behind a Myrtle Beach Police Department SUV on the packed street at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and 9th Avenue North.

Then the video pans over and shows officers chasing the car.

In the video, you can see three officers run up to the car, and when they reach it they have what appear to be guns and stun guns drawn.

The driver is taken out of the vehicle first and then the passenger. Both are led away in handcuffs.

Right now, it’s unclear why the people in the video were being chased and taken into custody by police.

WMBF News reached out to the Myrtle Beach Police Department about the incident. On Tuesday morning, Cpl. Chris Starling provided an incident report number, but the report is still going through the approval process and is not available to the public yet.

Starling declined to comment when asked if any statements could be made on the incident.

