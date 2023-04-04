Sheriff’s office: Man arrested in connection to Scotland County armed robbery investigation

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - After a months-long search, law enforcement across Scotland and Robeson Counties have taken a man into custody in connection to an armed robbery.

Scotland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 45-year-old Shawn Strickland was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after being on the run from deputies since February 5.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in connection to Scotland County armed robbery

Strickland faces charges connected to an armed robbery at County Lie Grocery on Highway 71 near Maxton, those charges include robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Detectives from Scotland County worked with the U.S. Marshals and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office to take Strickland into custody after a brief chase, according to SCSO.

Strickland is being held at the Scotland County Detention Center under a $65,000 secured bond.

