SC lottery players given chance to win trip to see Luke Combs live

SC scratch-off gives Luke Combs fans their chance to win big.
SC scratch-off gives Luke Combs fans their chance to win big.(The South Carolina Education Lottery)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that players have the chance to win a trip to Nashville, Tennessee to see Luke Combs live.

According to the Lottery, the $5 Living Lucky with Luke Combs scratch-off has a top prize of $200,000. Players can enter their non-winning tickets to see Luke Combs live at the Ryman Auditorium in 2024.

Ten lucky players in South Carolina will join winners from other state lotteries in Nashville for the $500,000 cash prize drawing. Combs will announce the big winner onstage.

“I’m truly honored for the opportunity to give my fans the chance to live out the song ‘When It Rains It Pours,’ and a shot at a half-a-million dollars,” Combs said in a statement. “Good luck to everyone.”

Living Lucky with Luke Combs scratch-offs are available at most grocery stores and convenience stores in South Carolina.

