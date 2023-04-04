Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: Remains found in Georgia are missing N.C. woman; Myrtle Beach man charged in case

KC Johnson, William Hicks
KC Johnson, William Hicks(Wilmington PD, MBPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Human remains found in Georgia back in January are those of a missing North Carolina woman, according to police.

An autopsy done by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the remains as 27-year-old KC Lee Johnson.

The remains were found on the banks of the Savannah River on Jan. 18. Johnson was reported missing after she was last seen on Jan. 13 in Wilmington.

William Hicks is charged in Johnson’s death.

Myrtle Beach police arrested Hicks a couple of weeks after Johnson was reported missing during a welfare check on Culbertson Avenue in the Market Common area.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Warrant: Welfare check, fraud charge in Myrtle Beach led to arrest in N.C. woman’s murder

Warrants: Myrtle Beach man charged in N.C. woman’s death threatened her with hammer, stole cards

Myrtle Beach man accused of killing Wilmington woman extradited to N.C.

When officers arrived, they found Hicks and determined that he had an active warrant for a financial transaction card (FTC) fraud charge. He was then taken to jail where Myrtle Beach officers learned he was wanted for first-degree murder in North Carolina.

Warrants show that Johnson and Hicks met on social media. The documents also state that he threatened her with a hammer after kidnapping her.

The Wilmington Police Department said its condolences go out to Johnson’s family and that the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach dermatology office suddenly closes without notifying patients, providing medical records
1 dead, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash on Aynor-bound Hwy 501
1 dead, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash on Aynor-bound Hwy 501
Wynn Locklear
Wife of victim in deadly Robeson County hit and run: ‘He was the glue of the family’
Mohammad Farraj, Nariman Masoud
Sentencing date scheduled for Florence couple involved in COVID-19 fraud scheme
Randy Grainger
Prosecution, defense present opening statements in Horry County double homicide trial

Latest News

.
Over-the-counter Narcan approval could help Grand Strand opioid issue
Letecia Stauch on the left, Gannon Stauch on the right. Letecia is suspected of murdering her...
WATCH LIVE: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of her stepson Gannon Stauch
Randy Grainger
Prosecution, defense present opening statements in Horry County double homicide trial
SC scratch-off gives Luke Combs fans their chance to win big.
SC lottery players given chance to win trip to see Luke Combs live