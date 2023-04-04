Police: Remains found in Georgia are missing N.C. woman; Myrtle Beach man charged in case

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Human remains found in Georgia back in January are those of a missing North Carolina woman, according to police.

An autopsy done by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the remains as 27-year-old KC Lee Johnson.

The remains were found on the banks of the Savannah River on Jan. 18. Johnson was reported missing after she was last seen on Jan. 13 in Wilmington.

William Hicks is charged in Johnson’s death.

Myrtle Beach police arrested Hicks a couple of weeks after Johnson was reported missing during a welfare check on Culbertson Avenue in the Market Common area.

When officers arrived, they found Hicks and determined that he had an active warrant for a financial transaction card (FTC) fraud charge. He was then taken to jail where Myrtle Beach officers learned he was wanted for first-degree murder in North Carolina.

Warrants show that Johnson and Hicks met on social media. The documents also state that he threatened her with a hammer after kidnapping her.

The Wilmington Police Department said its condolences go out to Johnson’s family and that the investigation continues.

