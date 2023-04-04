Over-the-counter Narcan approval could help Grand Strand opioid issue

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach’s Opioid Program Coordinator said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s recent approval of over-the-counter Narcan could help save more lives by being more readily available and accessible.

Opioid Program Coordinator Michelle Smith recommends everyone have Narcan in their medicine cabinet once it becomes more easily available this summer.

“I think anyone and everyone should have it because you never know what kind of situation you might encounter where you could potentially save a life as easy as utilizing a nose spray,” said Smith.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department said they respond to overdose calls around 5-7 times a week.

Narcan comes with detailed instructions, but if you need help you can reach out to the new opioid team.

The city just hired two new specialists who will help connect those who need help with resources specific to their needs.

Smith said the city’s Opioid program is not fully operational yet, but they are working on providing resources and recovery options for those struggling with drug use and addiction.

She said they’ve helped around seven people so far even without being fully operational and their main focus is being there for anyone who needs help.

“Meeting them where they’re at I think is going to be vital to the success of the program and just letting them know that they’re worthy and loved and we’re here for them,” said Smith.

Smith said she hopes the Opioid Program is fully operational no later than the end of May.

While Narcan is already available without a prescription in South Carolina, the FDA’s recent over-the-counter approval will likely mean more pharmacies will start carrying the drug or lower the price.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse you can contact one of the Opioid Response Program team members by calling 843-918-1600 or by emailing opioid@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.

