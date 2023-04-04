Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

OSHA investigating excavator crash into Ocean Blvd. condo building

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation into the high-reach excavator that crashed into an Ocean Blvd. condo building just over a week ago is underway.

South Carolina Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating after the machine overturned, crashing into the Boardwalk Beach Resort while working on a construction site.

Investigations generally take at least 8 weeks. SC OSHA looks for any OSHA violations that may have in any way contributed to the incident.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Excavator overturns during construction, crashes into Myrtle Beach condo building

Myrtle Beach Fire Department said no one was injured, but there is damage to the building.

MBPD Captain Jon Evans confirmed the Boardwalk Beach Resort was unoccupied at the time of the incident and the plans are for that building to be torn down at a later date.

The excavator was lifted from the building last Tuesday.

