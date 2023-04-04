‘If they were in front of me now, I’d pray with them’: North Myrtle Beach church vandalized

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Was it an act of hate or simply vandalism? North Myrtle Beach Pastor Mike Lawing is asking that question after surveillance cameras outside of OD Church of the Lost and Found captured the crime early Monday Morning.

“Three people came in and did some damage to our TV,” said Lawing.

Around 12:45 a.m. video shows one person running up to an area of the parking lot the church has a TV monitor and folding chairs set up. Church services are displayed on the monitor around the clock. That person is seen throwing a folding chair at the monitor and running away.

Moments later that person returns with two others, and they proceed to hit the TV and rip it down.

“That wasn’t a very nice thing to do, and that’s all I can say,” said Lawing.

The church has been at 316 Main Street for four years and something like this has never happened before.

“We want people to be able to see the gospel 24/7 and we have people at 1 o’clock and 2 o’clock in the morning, who sit out here and watch especially in the spring and summer,” said Lawing.

Lawing said he has even seen families come and watch as well.

Now working on getting the TV replaced, Lawing said he doesn’t desire prosecution, but would rather turn to prayer with the individuals involved.

“If they were in front of me now, I would pray with them, I would pray with them. We’re not interested in justice so much as we’re interested in them coming to know the Lord,” said Lawing.

WMBF News reached out to North Myrtle Beach Police for comment and was told a comment would come after the police report is completed.

If you have any information on the people responsible, you are asked to call North Myrtle Beach PD at 843-280-5511.

