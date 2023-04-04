Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County Council to weigh Conway Lake Busbee project

Conway city leaders are looking to take over Lake Busbee from Santee Cooper
Conway city leaders are looking to take over Lake Busbee from Santee Cooper(WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County is looking for more land in Conway to complete the Lake Busbee connector project which hopes to alleviate traffic along Highway 501.

The county council will propose a resolution Tuesday to turn the former Santee Cooper Grainger Steam Plant and Ash Ponds sites into public land.

That area would create more ground to help connect Highway 378 to Highway 701, eventually connecting 701 to Highway 544.

The City of Conway intends to develop significant boardwalk trails throughout the site, extending the existing Conway Riverwalk by nearly four miles and develop a beach area, kayak/paddleboard area and inland marina on the former site of Ash Pond #1.

Conway also plans to seek a private development partner for the remaining uplands to re-establish the former Grainger Steam Plant footprint as a “Gateway to the Grand Strand.”

The council has to first find the money to fund the project.

If the county finds funding, it should take about two years to complete the project.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach dermatology office suddenly closes without notifying patients, providing medical records
1 dead, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash on Aynor-bound Hwy 501
1 dead, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash on Aynor-bound Hwy 501
Wynn Locklear
Wife of victim in deadly Robeson County hit and run: ‘He was the glue of the family’
Mohammad Farraj, Nariman Masoud
Sentencing date scheduled for Florence couple involved in COVID-19 fraud scheme
Randy Grainger
Opening statements in Horry County double murder case set to begin Tuesday

Latest News

The weekend forecast is looking soggy.
FIRST ALERT: Warming up, gloomy & wet Easter weekend
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH CHURCH VANDALIZED
‘If they were in front of me now, I’d pray with them’: North Myrtle Beach church vandalized
.
Myrtle Beach dermatology office suddenly closes without notifying patients, providing medical records
.
'Start Today' helps Grand Strand woman lose 100+ lbs.