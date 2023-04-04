Horry County Council to weigh Conway Lake Busbee project

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County is looking for more land in Conway to complete the Lake Busbee connector project which hopes to alleviate traffic along Highway 501.

The county council will propose a resolution Tuesday to turn the former Santee Cooper Grainger Steam Plant and Ash Ponds sites into public land.

That area would create more ground to help connect Highway 378 to Highway 701, eventually connecting 701 to Highway 544.

The City of Conway intends to develop significant boardwalk trails throughout the site, extending the existing Conway Riverwalk by nearly four miles and develop a beach area, kayak/paddleboard area and inland marina on the former site of Ash Pond #1.

Conway also plans to seek a private development partner for the remaining uplands to re-establish the former Grainger Steam Plant footprint as a “Gateway to the Grand Strand.”

The council has to first find the money to fund the project.

If the county finds funding, it should take about two years to complete the project.

