Goats found hanging out at Georgetown County airport; officials looking for owners

These four goats have been hanging out at the Georgetown County Airport, and while the county...
These four goats have been hanging out at the Georgetown County Airport, and while the county says they're cute, they need their owners to pick them up.(Source: Georgetown County)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – If you’re missing four goats, then they might be at the Georgetown Airport.

The county posted a picture of the four goats at the airport on Tuesday afternoon.

Georgetown County said that while they are “super cute” and the airport appreciates the free lawn care, they need the owners to come and pick them up.

Officials said the staff at the Georgetown Airport on Airport Road has to keep chasing the goats off the runway and “they don’t like when there are goats on the runway.”

