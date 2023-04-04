FIRST ALERT: Warming up, gloomy & wet Easter weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Showers overnight led to wet roads this morning, but the clouds and rain chances are moving out and sunshine will return quickly for those Tuesday plans.
TODAY
Clouds leave the area quickly today, allowing for mainly sunny skies this afternoon. With low tide around 1:30 PM today, it would be a great day to take those kids to the beach while they are on spring break.
Highs today will be comfortable and begin to warm up through the middle of the week. We’ll climb into the mid 70s today for the Grand Strand. Inland areas will climb into the lower 80s today under clear skies.
THROUGH THE WORK WEEK
Our forecast remains similar through the middle of the week with mild mornings and warm afternoons. Clouds will increase late in the day on Thursday but it shouldn’t limit the warm temperatures.
Highs inland will climb into the middle 80s. Along the beaches, temperatures will reach the upper 70s each afternoon. While there is a slim chance of a shower on Thursday, the rain should hold off until Friday.
Clouds will quickly increase through the day on Friday. We’ll start the day with scattered showers but watch the coverage of the rain increase throughout the day, leading to a widespread rain at times later in the day. The rain may turn heavy at times as moisture continues to feed into the Carolinas. This is just the start of what looks to be a soggy weekend forecast.
SOGGY EASTER WEEKEND
If you have plans for the upcoming Easter weekend, make sure you have a backup. The latest data continues to suggest a soggy weekend forecast. Saturday will feature rounds of rain throughout the day, some of which will be heavy at times. Temperatures will struggle to climb with overcast skies and the rain around. We will struggle to climb out of the mid-50s.
Easter Sunday will feature more rain, especially early in the day. We may be able to sneak out some dry time into Sunday afternoon as the storm system begins to pull away. Those Easter sunrise services don’t look good right now with rain likely for the morning.
