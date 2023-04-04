FIRST ALERT: Warming up, gloomy & wet Easter weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Showers overnight led to wet roads this morning, but the clouds and rain chances are moving out and sunshine will return quickly for those Tuesday plans.

TODAY

Clouds leave the area quickly today, allowing for mainly sunny skies this afternoon. With low tide around 1:30 PM today, it would be a great day to take those kids to the beach while they are on spring break.

Highs will rebound into the 70s and 80s today as the sunshine returns. (WMBF)

Highs today will be comfortable and begin to warm up through the middle of the week. We’ll climb into the mid 70s today for the Grand Strand. Inland areas will climb into the lower 80s today under clear skies.

THROUGH THE WORK WEEK

Our forecast remains similar through the middle of the week with mild mornings and warm afternoons. Clouds will increase late in the day on Thursday but it shouldn’t limit the warm temperatures.

Get outside and enjoy the warmth, especially with the latest data regarding the weekend forecast. (WMBF)

Highs inland will climb into the middle 80s. Along the beaches, temperatures will reach the upper 70s each afternoon. While there is a slim chance of a shower on Thursday, the rain should hold off until Friday.

Clouds will quickly increase through the day on Friday. We’ll start the day with scattered showers but watch the coverage of the rain increase throughout the day, leading to a widespread rain at times later in the day. The rain may turn heavy at times as moisture continues to feed into the Carolinas. This is just the start of what looks to be a soggy weekend forecast.

Showers will increase throughout the day on Friday. (WMBF)

SOGGY EASTER WEEKEND

If you have plans for the upcoming Easter weekend, make sure you have a backup. The latest data continues to suggest a soggy weekend forecast. Saturday will feature rounds of rain throughout the day, some of which will be heavy at times. Temperatures will struggle to climb with overcast skies and the rain around. We will struggle to climb out of the mid-50s.

The best chance of rain arrives Saturday with heavy downpours at times. (WMBF)

Easter Sunday will feature more rain, especially early in the day. We may be able to sneak out some dry time into Sunday afternoon as the storm system begins to pull away. Those Easter sunrise services don’t look good right now with rain likely for the morning.

A developing area of low pressure will move into the region and bring an increasing risk of showers through the weekend forecast. (WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.