FIRST ALERT: Spring warmth builds, soggy Easter weekend ahead

Spring-warmth continues into Wednesday
Spring-warmth continues into Wednesday
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The weather is heating up this week, but we’re in for a wet Easter weekend.

WARM WEATHER CONTINUES

We’ve got sunshine and Spring warmth coming our way on Wednesday, with temperatures reaching the high 70s along the Grand Strand and into the 80s inland.

Thursday’s got more of the same for us, with another dose of those 80-degree temps in the afternoon. Clouds will start rolling in later on, but don’t worry, rain won’t be an issue until Friday.

Spring warmth continues through mid-week
Spring warmth continues through mid-week

RAIN ARRIVES

Rain chances ramp up into the weekend
Rain chances ramp up into the weekend

Friday’s bringing overcast skies as moisture makes its way into the Carolinas. The day will start off mostly dry, but we’ll have some on-and-off showers throughout the day. It’ll be a tad cooler, but we’re still hitting around 70°!

It looks like we’re in for some heavy rain, especially on Saturday. Be prepared for downpours starting early in the morning and lasting most of the day. Plus, northerly winds will bring in cooler weather, keeping temperatures in the mid-50s.

Easter morning will still have some rain, but it’ll slowly fade away throughout the day. There’s some good news, though: we’ll see a bit of dry time later on Sunday, and temperatures will bounce back into the lower 60s.

Most spots see between 1" to 3" of rain this weekend
Most spots see between 1" to 3" of rain this weekend

