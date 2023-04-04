Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Cruise passenger dies after falling from balcony, spokesperson says

A woman died after falling from a balcony on a Virgin Voyages cruise ship, according to a...
A woman died after falling from a balcony on a Virgin Voyages cruise ship, according to a spokesperson for the company.(AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Virgin Voyages passenger died after falling over a balcony, a spokesperson said.

On Sunday when the incident occurred, the ship had left Miami and was headed to Roatán, Honduras.

The ship immediately returned to Miami but has since continued its voyage with slight changes to its itinerary.

Virgin Voyages said it was “deeply saddened” by the incident.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with this person’s loved ones,” the company said in a statement.

The name of the woman who died has not been released.

The circumstances surrounding the fall are under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach dermatology office suddenly closes without notifying patients, providing medical records
1 dead, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash on Aynor-bound Hwy 501
1 dead, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash on Aynor-bound Hwy 501
Wynn Locklear
Wife of victim in deadly Robeson County hit and run: ‘He was the glue of the family’
Randy Grainger
Prosecution, defense present opening statements in Horry County double homicide trial
Mohammad Farraj, Nariman Masoud
Sentencing date scheduled for Florence couple involved in COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

.
Prosecution, defense present opening statements in Horry County double homicide trial
.
Over-the-counter Narcan approval could help Grand Strand opioid issue
Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Trump...
LIVE: Trump enters New York City courtroom for arraignment
The IRS says tax returns have decreased from last year.
Here’s why your tax return may have decreased from last year
This scanning electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Eyedrops maker couldn’t ensure factory was sterile, FDA says