Body discovered in Lumber River in Robeson County; investigation underway

The sheriff's office said a death investigation is underway after a body was found in the...
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was discovered in the Lumber River.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed that the death investigation is happening in the area of Palmer and Can roads.

The sheriff’s office said the body was discovered around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday during a search for a missing person.

More information on the case is expected to be released later.

