Aynor woman wins $200K lotto on her birthday

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - An Aynor woman purchased a $5 lottery ticket on her birthday and got to celebrate in a big way.

Her $5 lottery ticket won $200,000.

“It was an unimaginable experience,” the winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials. “No rhyme or reason why I picked out that ticket, I just did.”

She bought the scratch-off at the Aynor Food Mart on Hwy. 501 E. in Aynor.

She told South Carolina Education Lottery she is using the winnings to gift herself a new home.

The winner overcame odds of 1 in 720,000 to win $200,000 in the $200,000 Holiday Jackpot game that has one more top prize available.

Aynor Food Mart in Aynor received a commission of $2,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

