2 men charged with kidnapping; waited for children on top of slide at playground, police say

According to their arrest citations, the men were waiting on top of a slide for kids to come to them. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – Two men are facing kidnapping charges in Kentucky after police say they waited for children on a playground and forced at least one child to take photos with them.

According to the Winchester Police Department, officers were called to Legacy Grove Park on Monday regarding two suspicious men.

Officers arrived and arrested 21-year-old Rahul Rahul and 23-year-old Arvind Arvind.

According to their arrest citations, the men were waiting on top of a slide for kids to come to them.

Police said one boy told officers the men grabbed him and forced him to take pictures with them. According to the arrest citation, the boy told police they picked him because he was “cute.”

Rahul and Arvind were both charged with kidnapping of a minor. Arvind was also charged with fourth-degree assault with no visible injury, according to jail records.

Both men are being held at the Clark County Detention Center, each on a $10,000 cash bond.

In a Facebook post, the Winchester Police Department encouraged parents to keep vigilant while watching their children in public spaces and report any suspicious activity to police immediately.

“We would like to encourage all our citizens to do what they did yesterday. If you see something, say something,” the department said. “Because of concerned citizens who took the step to contact us, this incident was handled quickly and resulted in the quick apprehension of the two suspects.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Myrtle Beach dermatology office suddenly closes without notifying patients, providing medical records
1 dead, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash on Aynor-bound Hwy 501
Wynn Locklear
Wife of victim in deadly Robeson County hit and run: 'He was the glue of the family'
Mohammad Farraj, Nariman Masoud
Sentencing date scheduled for Florence couple involved in COVID-19 fraud scheme
Randy Grainger
Prosecution: Horry County father, son killed over inheritance money

11 Hartsville residents sentenced in federal drug trafficking, firearms charges
Police: Remains found in Georgia are missing N.C. woman; Myrtle Beach man charged in case
Prosecution, defense present opening statements in Horry County double homicide trial
OSHA investigating excavator crash into Ocean Blvd. condo building
Over-the-counter Narcan approval could help Grand Strand opioid issue