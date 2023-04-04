11 Hartsville residents sentenced in federal drug trafficking, firearms charges

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Eleven men and two women from the Pee Dee area were sentenced to multi-year terms in federal prison after pleading guilty to a methamphetamine conspiracy.

“Our office is dedicated to protecting the people of South Carolina from the dangers of drug trafficking and related gun crimes,” said U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs. “I want to thank our law enforcement partners who worked together to dismantle this methamphetamine trafficking ring and hold accountable those who were pedaling this dangerous drug into our neighborhoods.”

Zachary Miles Gardner, 29, of Hartsville, was sentenced to 57 months in prison after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine;

Marion Wendell Brown, Jr., 37, of Hartsville, was sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking;

Harvey Lee Dixon, 37, of Hartsville, was sentenced to 74 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine;

Jeffrey Scott Lloyd, 32, of Hartsville, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine;

Craig Leon Warr, 50, of Hartsville, was sentenced to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine;

Charles Barney Lloyd, 50, of Hartsville, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine;

Justin Lee Kelly, 40, of Hartsville, was sentenced to 80 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine;

Jonathan Nowell Dixon, 41, of Hartsville, was sentenced to 66 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine;

Ashley Jordan Griffits, 33, of Hartsville, was sentenced to 92 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine;

Thomas George Hall, II, 42, of Hartsville, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; and

Lacey Elizabeth Watford, 22, of Hartsville, was sentenced to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Clifford Ray Gardner, 67, of McBee, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition;

Ricky Jerry Wallace, 30, 0f Patrick, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine;

Evidence presented to the Court showed that Clifford Ray Gardner was the head of a multi-year methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy based out of Chesterfield and Darlington Counties. During the course of that conspiracy, Gardner was accountable for trafficking more than 9 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Harvey Lee Dixon, Jeffrey Scott Lloyd, Craig Leon Warr, Ricky Jerry Wallace, Charles Barney Lloyd, Justin Lee Kelly, Jonathan Nowell Dixon, Ashley Jordan Griffits, Thomas George Hall, II, and Lacey Elizabeth Watford were distributors within the conspiracy, according to court reports.

Each was accountable for trafficking half a kilogram or more of methamphetamine during the course of the conspiracy.

In May 2019, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Marion Wendell Brown Jr.’s residence in Hartsville, from which he allegedly sold drugs. Officers found two rifles and a 12-gauge shotgun, approximately $1,000 in cash, 16 grams of methamphetamine, and a quantity of heroin. A subsequent search of the same location revealed additional drugs and a stolen law enforcement firearm.

In May 2021, law enforcement conducted a controlled buy of approximately 55 grams of methamphetamine from Clifford Ray Gardner at a residence in McBee. Zachary Miles Gardner was the middleman on the deal.

In June 2021, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the same McBee residence where the controlled buy occurred. Officers found three firearms. Federal law prohibits Clifford Ray Gardner from possessing firearms because of a prior felony conviction.

“The same individuals responsible for bringing deadly narcotics into our communities are often responsible for much of the violent gun crime we face,” said Bennie Mims, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Charlotte Field Division. “Bringing these individuals to justice and dismantling drug trafficking networks has a major impact on stopping gun violence and making communities safer.”

This case was investigated by Hartsville Police Department, Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine Flynn prosecuted the case.

“We are thankful for the diligent work and collaboration of the many departments that brought an end to the organization that was bringing these dangerous drugs into our community,” said Public Information Officer for the City of Hartsville Michelle Byers Brown. “The City of Hartsville continues to stay vigilant and dedicated to working with all agencies to assure that individuals who desire to harm our city and surrounding communities are brought to justice.”

Wallace and Warr also received 10-year terms of court-ordered supervision after their sentences are served.

All other defendants received a five-year term of court-ordered supervision to follow imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.