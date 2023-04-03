‘We have to be defenders of this land’: Pawleys Island neighbors put up sign opposing possible gas station

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Some neighbors in Pawleys Island are making it clear they don’t want a new gas station built in their area.

Communities in Pawleys and Litchfield are concerned about a proposed Royal Farms gas station that could be built on the corner of Ford Road and Oceans Highway.

The residents paid for a large billboard to be put up on the road near Oceans Highway that clearly states, “No More Gas Stations Here.”

”We have to be defenders of this land. Who is going to do it if we don’t,” said resident Jackie Harris ”Chemicals from the gasoline. We are concerned about the excessive traffic. They figured there would be 41,000 cars on the road.”

Residents like Harris are also concerned about the surrounding environment if the Royal Farms gas station is built.

“Gasoline and oil float and that will go to the culverts over to the marshlands. It really concerns us,” Harris said.

The residents have been fighting for a change for five months. In fact, the group said they have a petition with more than 3,000 signatures online and on paper.

Their concerns are also spreading to Georgetown County leaders.

“Yes we’ve gotten a quite of few emails and phone calls,” said Planning and Coding Enforcement Director Holly Richardson.

Richardson said they received an application for the proposed gas station, but it has not yet been approved to start building.

The owners need to have multiple approvals to start construction, not just the ones Richardson oversees.

Other agencies oversee other rules and regulations regarding the new gas station.

Richardson also confirmed that the land where the new gas station is being proposed is zoned for general commercial land use.

In this case, it is legal to build a gas station under certain circumstances, according to documents from Georgetown County.

“The ordinance already allows it within certain established perimeters so it’s our job to check those perimeters and check the ordinance and review the plans. But once they get to a point in meeting those requirements, we don’t have the ability to deny the request,” said Richardson.

Residents will be holding another public meeting with DHEC on May 1.

