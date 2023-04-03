Submit a Tip
WATCH LIVE: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of her stepson Gannon Stauch

By Tony Keith and Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A trial more than three years in the making for a Colorado woman accused of murdering her stepson is expected to get underway on Monday afternoon.

A jury pool of hundreds has been winnowed down to 11 men and seven women, who will begin their civic duty at 1:30 p.m Monday when the trial commences with opening statements. Six of those jurors will be alternates.

Letecia Stauch faces a total of 13 charges including first-degree murder, child abuse causing death and tampering with evidence, as she’s suspected of killing Gannon Stauch when he was only 11 years old. Letecia has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Gannon was reported missing on Jan. 27, 2020, from the Lorson Ranch Neighborhood near Colorado Springs in El Paso County. During the extensive search for Gannon, Stauch spoke with KKTV 11 News on Jan. 31, 2020. You can watch that exclusive interview by clicking here.

Letecia was arrested on March 2, 2020 in South Carolina. Gannon’s remains were found in Florida, as authorities made that announcement publicly on March 20, 2020.

Click here for an extensive timeline of the case.

WARNING: The arrest papers can be read at the bottom of this article; they contain graphic details.

BRIEF TIMELINE OF THE CASE:

Monday, Jan. 27, 2020

- 6:55 p.m., El Paso County Sheriff’s Office dispatch receives call of runaway child, 6600 block of Mandan Drive in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood.

- Gannon was last seen between 3 and 4 p.m. on the 27th

Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

- Upgrade case from runaway to endangered missing child

- EPSO requests resources from NCMEC and FBI Crimes Abduction Rapid Deployment Team

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

- Letecia Stauch speaks exclusively to 11 News reporter Spencer Wilson

Monday, Feb. 3, 2020

- Neighbor comes forward with home surveillance video showing a driver and passenger getting into a truck the day Gannon went missing, and only one person returning hours later.

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

- Former 4th Judicial District Attorney Dan May is first seen at the Stauch home.

Monday, March 2, 2020

- Letecia Stauch arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

-Letecia reportedly attacked a deputy and was held in a Kansas jail while en route to Colorado Springs.

Friday, March 20, 2020

-Authorities announced they believe they found the remains of Gannon in Florida and file new charges against Letecia.

February 2022

-Letecia enters a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity

Monday, March 20, 2023

-Jury selection begins

