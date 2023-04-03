Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Trump set to travel to New York; face booking, arraignment

The former president is facing over 30 business fraud-related counts following a hush money probe. (CNN, POOL, NBC, ABC, TRUTH SOCIAL, @REALDONALDTRUMP)
By The Associated Press and TERRY SPENCER and WILL WEISSERT
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump was planning to leave Florida for New York on Monday for his expected booking and arraignment the following day on charges stemming from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign — answering for a criminal case unlike any his country has seen.

Trump, already in the midst of a third presidential campaign to try and reclaim the White House he lost to President Joe Biden in 2020, said he will leave his Mar-a-Lago club and fly on his private plane to Manhattan around noon and spend the night at Trump Tower before turning himself in to authorities on Tuesday.

Trump Tower was open but authorities were planning to close nearby streets as Trump came and went, and additional security was also in the works. They’ve taken steps to close and secure the courthouse floor where the former president is set to appear for a Tuesday afternoon arraignment.

Trump and his aides were eagerly embracing the expected media circus, which might even involve network television helicopters tracking his progress from Mar-a-Lago to the airport for his flight to New York. After initially being caught off guard by news of the indictment when it broke Thursday evening, Trump and his team are focused on using what they call a weak case against Trump to his advantage.

Demonstrators supporting Trump began gathering as the Florida sun was just rising at a West Palm Beach shopping center on the way to the airport, hours before he was set to pass along the route.

Boca Raton firefighter Erik Solensten and his retired colleague, John Fischer, got an early start putting up banners. One was 30 by 6 feet (9 by 2 meters), picturing police officers and firefighters saying, “Thanks for having our backs, President Trump.”

“We are fire-rescue. We are prepared and don’t like to wait for things to happen,” said Solensten, who took a vacation day to show support for Trump. “He needs morale just like everyone else needs morale. He’s done more for this country than any 10 presidents combined.”

Trump is facing multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, in the indictment handed down by a Manhattan grand jury last week. The investigation is scrutinizing six-figure payments made to porn actor Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Both say they had sexual encounters with the married Trump years before he got into politics. Trump denies having sexual liaisons with either woman and has denied any wrongdoing involving payments, arguing that the case against him is politically motivated.

No former president has ever been indicted and, given Trump’s still active campaign for president, legal and political implications are colliding in an unprecedented ways. Trump spent the weekend golfing and meeting advisers but his campaign says it has raised more than $5 million since word of the indictment broke.

Top Republicans, including some of Trump’s potential rivals in next year’s GOP presidential primary, have decried the case against him. Biden and leading Democrats have largely had little to say about it.

Solensten said it is wrong that Trump is being charged with a crime stemming from an alleged tryst with a porn star long before he was in office. He said investigators should instead be looking at Biden’s son, Hunter, and his business dealings, which committees in the Republican-controlled House have already begun examining.

“To me, those acts are treasonable,” Solensten said of the Bidens. “But it’s a walk.”

__

Weissert reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Jill Colvin and Julie Walker contributed to this report from New York.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri authorities say a firefighter was killed after being hit by a suspected drunken driver.
Suspected drunken driver kills firefighter, injures officer in crash, authorities say
A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students
Mohammad Farraj, Nariman Masoud
Sentencing date scheduled for Florence couple involved in COVID-19 fraud scheme
Stephen Smith
Tipster made authorities aware of potential suspects in Stephen Smith’s death
Family members have identified the missing teen as David Hernandez.
Rescue teams searching coastline after teen disappears in water near Fort Fisher Recreation Area

Latest News

.
Families get up close with trucks, construction equipment at North Myrtle Beach’s ‘Touch-a-Truck’ event
Attorneys representing Sandy Smith, left, say they will set aside $35,000 for a reward for...
$35,000 reward offered for info in Stephen Smith’s death
Upstate parents charged for killing son with Benadryl
Upstate child dies after given enough Benadryl to kill adult man, official says
Troopers identify suspect in deadly Robeson County hit-and-run